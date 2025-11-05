Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 899 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,863,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,224,000 after acquiring an additional 333,364 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $315,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $2,566,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.