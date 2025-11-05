Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $195.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.