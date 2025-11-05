Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 920 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

