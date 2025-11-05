Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 18,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $176,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,496.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

