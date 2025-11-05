Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $15.85 Million Stock Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Strategy accounts for about 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $15,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MSTR. Citigroup began coverage on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.80.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $225.43 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.55 and its 200-day moving average is $362.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 3.83.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $8.53. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Winiarski bought 10,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.65 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,399 shares of company stock worth $4,515,720 and sold 58,750 shares worth $21,685,250. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

