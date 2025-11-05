Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.6%

Mastercard stock opened at $552.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $574.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $499.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.