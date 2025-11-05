Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,095,550,000 after acquiring an additional 949,735,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,643,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,307,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 437.6% during the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,312,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $278.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.01.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

