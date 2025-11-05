Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $1,360,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 103.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

