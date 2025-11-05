Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $246,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $957.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $936.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $793.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,400. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.34, for a total value of $2,443,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,939 shares in the company, valued at $33,338,265.26. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,843 shares of company stock worth $42,011,753. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

