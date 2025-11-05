Mission Wealth Management LP Has $416,000 Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,651,000 after acquiring an additional 99,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,417,000 after acquiring an additional 104,393 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 349,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,761,000 after purchasing an additional 54,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $585.67 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.88 and a 12-month high of $612.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $532.29 and a 200-day moving average of $478.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $463.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.00.

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,171.50. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

