Milestone Asset Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 228,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $2,391,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,903.52. This trade represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $300,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares in the company, valued at $358,795. The trade was a 45.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.3%

ROK opened at $359.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.36 and its 200 day moving average is $329.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 64.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.94.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

