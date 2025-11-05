Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on November 21st

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Midland States Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $348.37 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.72. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $28.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.The firm had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSBI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

