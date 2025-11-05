MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) COO Salvatore Miosi Sells 30,000 Shares

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) COO Salvatore Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 159,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,715.52. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of MTG opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $29.01.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $304.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.96% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

