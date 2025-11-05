MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI is Matthew 25 Management Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Matthew 25 Management Corp cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 11.3% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $35,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.7% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $2,305.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,646.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,306.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,377.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,822.35.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

