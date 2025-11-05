Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in Medtronic by 144.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MDT opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.Medtronic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

