MDJM (NASDAQ:UOKA) Shares Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.82. 2,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 40,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MDJM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MDJM currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get MDJM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MDJM

MDJM Stock Down 2.4%

Institutional Trading of MDJM

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDJM stock. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Marex Group plc owned 1.15% of MDJM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MDJM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company engages in providing real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Cupar, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.