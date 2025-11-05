Matthew 25 Management Corp Lowers Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.9% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,714,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,157 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,390,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,330,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 817,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,361,000 after purchasing an additional 547,556 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6,571.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 460,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 453,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $697,378.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,660.45. This represents a 34.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,270. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,220 shares of company stock worth $4,343,878. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.85.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 27.16%.The business had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

