Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Matthew 25 Management Corp reduced its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,131,000 shares during the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 0.3% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,577,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,195 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 89.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,721 shares during the period. H 2 Credit Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 3,903,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,692,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,424,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,028,000 after buying an additional 273,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,195,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,127,000 after buying an additional 286,470 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.20.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.970 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,428.57%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

