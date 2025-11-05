Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $272.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.65 and a 200-day moving average of $264.32. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

