Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

MARA opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $226,580.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,103 shares in the company, valued at $884,327.66. This trade represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $538,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,718,700 shares in the company, valued at $72,774,959. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 204,598 shares of company stock worth $3,616,374 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,811,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,455,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,669,000 after purchasing an additional 315,499 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 7.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,781,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,329,000 after purchasing an additional 491,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $84,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

