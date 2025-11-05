Main Street Research LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Main Street Research LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 519,719 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $284.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

