Main Street Research LLC Sells 20,725 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Main Street Research LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,725 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,595.79. This represents a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $50,309,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $538.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.