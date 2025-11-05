Main Street Research LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,228,000. Spotify Technology accounts for about 2.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $629.57 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $376.04 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $689.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $682.79. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 152.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $765.00 to $770.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.81.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

