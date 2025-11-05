Main Street Research LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 335,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $24.08.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

