Main Street Research LLC Invests $282,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after buying an additional 476,763 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Allianz SE boosted its stake in PayPal by 281.8% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $529,264,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 3.3%

PYPL opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.03.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,799.21. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 26,874 shares of company stock worth $1,856,968 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

