Main Street Research LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,605 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $619.25 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.15.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

