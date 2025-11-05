Main Street Research LLC Acquires Shares of 226,019 Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 226,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,078,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,558,646,000 after buying an additional 49,010,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,558,000 after buying an additional 3,947,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,144,000 after buying an additional 2,885,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,554,000 after buying an additional 2,584,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $164.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $391.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.