Main Street Research LLC Acquires New Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 536,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,255,000. Robinhood Markets comprises 3.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC owned 0.06% of Robinhood Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 184.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 125.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 275.0% during the first quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $49,957,923.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $3,708,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 565,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,952,874.66. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,312,392 shares of company stock valued at $393,476,209 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 7.0%

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $136.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.41. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

