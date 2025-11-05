Main Street Research LLC Acquires New Shares in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 152.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 175.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 133,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Zacks Research downgraded HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE HSBC opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.22. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $241.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 41.68%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

