Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in RTX by 101.1% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $175.67 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

