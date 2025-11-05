Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $469.95 and last traded at $444.64, with a volume of 1249004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $412.35.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $428.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.73.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.8%

The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of -1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $434.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $287.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.33 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Bate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.20, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,380.40. The trade was a 79.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 59,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $385.16 per share, with a total value of $23,071,469.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,947,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,279,354.88. This trade represents a 3.17% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 165,683 shares of company stock valued at $61,921,142 and sold 248,642 shares valued at $91,388,103. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 106.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,105,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

