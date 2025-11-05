Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $314,000 Position in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $821,287,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,181,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Acuity by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,098,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,286,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,237,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 613,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,910,000 after buying an additional 157,790 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.17.

Acuity Trading Down 1.4%

AYI opened at $360.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.46. Acuity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.81 and a 1-year high of $375.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Acuity’s payout ratio is presently 5.43%.

Insider Activity at Acuity

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,489 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,978.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,106.16. The trade was a 42.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

