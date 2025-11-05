Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $214,000 Position in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,411 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2,463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 282 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 33,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 446 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Roth Capital set a $93.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.55. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 49.88%.

Thor Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

