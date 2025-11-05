Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $204,000 Investment in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $113,669,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,079,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,899,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,497 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,995,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,133 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of ($916.78) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.75 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

