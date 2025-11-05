Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $444,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.60 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

