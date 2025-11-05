Machina Capital S.A.S. Cuts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,095 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Hologic by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Hologic by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,841.52. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

