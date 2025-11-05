Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Position in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,675,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Penumbra by 437.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,159,000 after purchasing an additional 572,606 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 322,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,726,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $63,731,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.70, for a total value of $149,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,972.90. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.61, for a total transaction of $46,241.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,404.22. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,430 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,268 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $235.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.26 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.94.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

