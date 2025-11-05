Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Reliance by 138.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Reliance by 417.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance by 595.5% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

Reliance stock opened at $275.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.36. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $347.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.40.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

