Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 1,074 Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-On in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Snap-On by 248.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap-On in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-On in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total value of $40,651.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $339.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.39. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.81 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Snap-On’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNA

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.