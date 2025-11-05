M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) versus Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Critical Review

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) and Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Prudential Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Prudential Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and Prudential Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft 8.37% 15.88% 1.79% Prudential Public N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Public has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and Prudential Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft 0 3 0 1 2.50 Prudential Public 0 1 5 0 2.83

Dividends

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Prudential Public pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and Prudential Public”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft $65.83 billion 1.24 $6.15 billion $2.17 5.76 Prudential Public $21.26 billion 1.71 $2.29 billion N/A N/A

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential Public.

About M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, property insurance, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, and cert2go, as well as consulting services for reinsurance, business advisory, portfolio performance and management, claims management, commercial motor, telematics, and electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, solar and biomass insurance, wind insurance, digital asset, mining risks cover, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, e-mobility, circular economy, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. Further, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name; and insurance solutions for agriculture, captive, epidemic, cyber, and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

