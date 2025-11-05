Luke Evnin Sells 55,795 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 55,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $79,786.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,076,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,995.60. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Luke Evnin sold 60,369 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $77,876.01.

On Friday, October 31st, Luke Evnin sold 73,192 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $93,685.76.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Luke Evnin sold 86,154 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $133,538.70.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Luke Evnin sold 44,327 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $72,696.28.

On Monday, October 27th, Luke Evnin sold 46,664 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $80,262.08.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOWL opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

