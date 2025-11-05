Loar (LOAR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Loar to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter. Loar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.88 EPS.Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.17 million. Loar had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LOAR opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.46 and a beta of 0.19. Loar has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $99.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOAR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Loar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Loar by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Loar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

