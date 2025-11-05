Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 591.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $417.94 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $486.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $514.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

