Leerink Partnrs Decreases Earnings Estimates for CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVS Health in a report issued on Wednesday, October 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $7.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.28. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2027 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $78.17 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a PE ratio of 205.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.