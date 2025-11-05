KULR Technology Group (KULR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect KULR Technology Group to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
KULR Technology Group Stock Performance
KULR opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $140.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.03. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $43.92.
Insider Transactions at KULR Technology Group
In other KULR Technology Group news, Director Joanna D. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $54,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,437.11. This trade represents a 35.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group
KULR Technology Group Company Profile
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KULR Technology Group
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.