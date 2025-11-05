KULR Technology Group (KULR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect KULR Technology Group to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

KULR opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $140.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.03. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $43.92.

Insider Transactions at KULR Technology Group

In other KULR Technology Group news, Director Joanna D. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $54,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,437.11. This trade represents a 35.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KULR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 81.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 438,526 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

