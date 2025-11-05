Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,430 Shares of Banner Corporation $BANR

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Banner were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 70,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.91. Banner Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $78.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average is $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Banner Increases Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.52 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Research analysts predict that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Banner from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Banner from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Banner from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

