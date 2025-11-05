Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,070,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CAVA Group by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.63.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $292.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.88 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%.CAVA Group’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on CAVA Group from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CAVA Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.35.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

