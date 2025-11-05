Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600,682 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $213,422,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $203,036,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $187,123,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 131.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,557,000 after buying an additional 6,886,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on Kenvue in a report on Friday, October 24th. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 target price on Kenvue in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.