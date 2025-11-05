John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 28th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE HPS opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 62,819 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $845,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.