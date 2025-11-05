J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in American Tower by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.11.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $180.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 108.63%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

